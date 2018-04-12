CAMP HILL, Pa. (AP) — Rite Aid Corp. on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $767.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Camp Hill, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 73 cents. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 1 cent per share.

The drugstore chain posted revenue of $5.39 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $943.5 million, or 90 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $21.53 billion.

Rite Aid expects full-year earnings in the range of 2 cents to 6 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $21.7 billion to $22.1 billion.

The company’s shares closed at $1.63. A year ago, they were trading at $4.75.

