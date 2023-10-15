Rite Aid, one of the biggest pharmacy chains in the United States, filed for bankruptcy as it looks to restructure debts, including opioid liabilities.

Rite Aid listed both assets and liabilities in the range of $1 billion to $10 billion in a Chapter 11 petition filed in the district of New Jersey.

The Philadelphia, Penn.-based chain has been laboring under more than $3 billion of long-term borrowings. Its situation worsened this year when the Justice Department argued that Rite Aid knowingly filled hundreds of thousands of unlawful prescriptions for controlled substances.

Other national pharmacy chains, including CVS Health and Walgreens Boots Alliance, have already agreed to pay big sums for their involvement in the opioid epidemic. The two chains settled late last year with more than a dozen states, agreeing to pay more than $10 billion.

