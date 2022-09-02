Bartell Drugs, the 132-year-old pharmacy born in Washington, is closing a location in the Chinatown International District. The store is located at 400 S. Jackson St.

In a statement, Bartell parent company Rite Aid said the decision to close a store is based on factors including “business strategy, lease and rent considerations, local business conditions and viability and store performance.”

Rite Aid said it will work on transferring prescriptions to avoid disruption of services.

The last time the chain closed a location was in 2019 in downtown Seattle, before Bartell was bought by Rite Aid for $95 million in 2020. At the time, the company blamed crime and regulations for the closure.

Since the Rite Aid takeover, customers have said a new system implementation led to understaffing and delays, a contrast from the chain’s fame of good customer service and product selection that featured locally made products.

In July, Starbucks closed a busy store located, like the now-shuttering Bartell, just outside Seattle’s downtown core. Starbucks claimed the closure of the store at South Jackson Street and 23rd Avenue South was due to crime concerns.