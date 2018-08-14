NEW YORK (AP) — Drivers for ride-hailing services lined up for hours to register their cars before New York City enacts a temporary cap on new licenses.

The New York Times says hundreds of drivers jammed an Uber office on Monday to get their paperwork in order.

Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio has said he is planning to sign the bill into law on Tuesday.

Once the legislation becomes law, no new licenses will be granted for a year, with the exception of wheelchair accessible vehicles.

New York City is the largest American market for Uber and is now the first U.S. city to attempt to regulate the growth of app-based rides.

Opponents of the legislation say Uber and Lyft provide much-needed service to areas outside of Manhattan that are underserved by traditional taxis.

