PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Providence is trying to figure out how create more affordable housing.

The City Council passed a resolution Thursday night creating a commission to look at why housing is expensive in Providence and what can be done about it.

Spokesman Billy Kepner says the commission will consider ways to incentivize developers to partner with the city to create more affordable housing, for example.

HousingWorks RI has found that roughly half of renters in Providence spend more than 30 percent of their income on housing costs. That meets the federal government’s definition of “cost burdened.”

It projects that Providence needs more than 20,000 new housing units over the next decade.

The commission is scheduled to report back to the council by Nov. 1. Its members are experts on the housing market.