PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island’s unemployment rate ticked down to 4.5 percent in March.

The state Department of Labor and Training said Thursday the rate was one-tenth of a percentage point lower than in February.

The state’s unemployment rate is four-tenths of a percentage point higher than the national rate of 4.1 percent.

The national unemployment level has fallen four-tenths of a percentage point since March of last year, when it was 4.5 percent. Rhode Island’s rate has risen by one-tenth of a point, from 4.4 percent.

Data released by the department show 25,300 Rhode Islanders were unemployed, about 800 more than last year. More than 11,000 collected unemployment benefits in March.

The number of construction jobs in Rhode Island fell by 500 in March, the first decline in 10 months.