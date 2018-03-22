PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — State labor officials Rhode Island’s unemployment rate held steady at 4.5 percent in February, unchanged from January.

The Rhode Island rate is four-tenths of a percentage point higher than the national rate of 4.1 percent. The national rate has fallen six-tenths of a percentage point since February 2017 when it was 4.7 percent. By contrast, the rate in Rhode Island is the same as it was a year ago.

Numbers released by the Department of Labor and Training on Thursday show the number of unemployed people in Rhode Island was up by 400 residents from last year. The number of employed residents was up 3,900 from a year ago.

Labor officials say the number of jobs based in Rhode Island was up 6,300.