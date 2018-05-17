PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island’s unemployment rate held steady at 4.5 percent in April, unchanged from March but up a tenth of a percentage point from a year ago.

The state Department of Labor and Training released April unemployment numbers on Thursday.

The unemployment rate in Rhode Island was six-tenths of a percentage point higher than the national rate of 3.9 percent. In April 2017, the state and national unemployment rates were the same.

The number of jobs based in the state numbered at more than 499,000 in April, up by more than 7,000 jobs from a year ago.

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo released a statement saying the numbers show the state’s economy is getting stronger. She singled out the addition of 1,200 manufacturing jobs in the state since April 2017.