PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island town is considering asking municipal departments to refrain from purchasing Nike products, prompting the ACLU to say “just don’t do it.”

The North Smithfield Town Council plans Monday to discuss a resolution that would make the request of the school committee and town departments.

Council President John Beauregard, a former state police trooper, is upset with Nike’s decision to use former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in an ad campaign.

Kaepernick began kneeling during the national anthem in 2016 to protest police brutality and social injustice.

It wasn’t immediately clear what North Smithfield buys from Nike. The town administrator’s office says it’s looking into it.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island says the town could be held liable for violating the First Amendment.