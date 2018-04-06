PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island officials tried to lure Amazon to build its second headquarters in the state by offering the long-vacant “Superman building” as a base, promising to strengthen infrastructure and pitching its proximity to hubs like Boston and New York.

Those details were included in the state’s pitch, released this week by the Rhode Island Commerce Corp.

The state refused to release the bid for months, even after it failed to make the short list of 20 cities Amazon announced in January.

It revealed the pitch this week after The Providence Journal filed an open records complaint with the attorney general.

The state’s proposed financial incentives for the company were redacted. Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo tells The Providence Journal they didn’t want other companies to know what they’re willing to offer.