PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island officials tried to lure Amazon to build its second headquarters in the state by offering the long-vacant “Superman building” as a base, promising to strengthen infrastructure and pitching its proximity to hubs like Boston and New York.
Those details were included in the state’s pitch, released this week by the Rhode Island Commerce Corp.
The state refused to release the bid for months, even after it failed to make the short list of 20 cities Amazon announced in January.
It revealed the pitch this week after The Providence Journal filed an open records complaint with the attorney general.
Most Read Business Stories
- Home prices have risen fastest in South Seattle, as citywide median nears $820,000 VIEW
- Seaplane service from Seattle’s Lake Union to Vancouver starts April 26, but it won’t be cheap
- Amazon will open Spheres to public twice a month
- UPS seen at ‘breaking point’ as pilots lament outsourcing
- Latest legal blow to Tully’s Coffee comes from ... Daytona Speedway
The state’s proposed financial incentives for the company were redacted. Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo tells The Providence Journal they didn’t want other companies to know what they’re willing to offer.