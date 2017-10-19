PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island is offering several possible sites where Amazon could locate its second headquarters.

The Rhode Island Commerce Corporation announced that it had submitted its proposal to the e-commerce giant on Thursday as Amazon accepts bids to host the $5 billion project.

Rhode Island’s bid includes seven possible locations: Providence, Pawtucket-Central Falls, East Providence, Warwick, North Kingstown, Richmond and Woonsocket.

While not releasing details of the state’s application, Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor calls the proposal “competitive,” and lays out “partnerships, business climate, quality of life and incentives,” that could make Rhode Island attractive to Amazon.

Pryor says one initiative in conjunction with the state’s universities would be called Amazon Academy and allow company employees to receive professional development and continuing education.