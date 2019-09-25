PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island’s governor has signed an executive order banning the sale of flavored vaping products throughout the state.

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo on Wednesday said the flavored products are aimed at children. She blames the products for “a public health crisis.”

She is directing the state Department of Health to create regulations based on her order.

Raimondo’s decision comes a day after Republican Gov. Charlie Baker in neighboring Massachusetts ordered a four-month ban on the sale of all vaping products.

At least two other states, Michigan and New York, previously banned vape flavors.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says more than 500 confirmed and probable cases of lung illnesses and nine deaths nationwide have been attributed to vaping.

The CDC has not identified a common product or ingredient responsible for the illnesses.