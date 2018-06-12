PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The University of Rhode Island says a Republican candidate for governor owes it more than $21,000.

The Providence Journal reports that former Benrus CEO Giovanni Feroce (feh-ROH’-chee) still owes the school thousands of dollars for a marketing agreement while he was with the watchmaking company, which has since failed and been in receivership for months.

The agreement involved advertising at URI’s basketball arena. Feroce agreed to pay $17,500 between November 2015 and May 2016 for ads that included signs on the scoreboards and courtside. The university says he failed to make the payments. Feroce says he hopes the debts will be handled through the receivership process.

Feroce, previously CEO of jewelry maker Alex & Ani, has also been sued by the NFL’s Buffalo Bills over a $1 million sponsorship agreement.

