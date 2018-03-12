PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island residents are paying less to keep their vehicles running this week.
AAA Northeast reports Monday that self-serve, regular gasoline is selling for an average of $2.53 per gallon, 3 cents lower than last week.
That price is the same as the national average but 31 cents that the Rhode Island price a year ago.
AAA also found a wide range of prices, from a low of $2.39 per gallon to a high of $2.79.
An organization spokesman says one factor in lower prices nationally is increased gasoline production that has kept pace with higher than usual demand this winter.