PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island residents are paying less to keep their vehicles running this week.
AAA Northeast reports Monday that self-serve, regular gasoline is selling for an average of $2.53 per gallon, 3 cents lower than last week.
That price is the same as the national average but 31 cents that the Rhode Island price a year ago.
AAA also found a wide range of prices, from a low of $2.39 per gallon to a high of $2.79.
Most Read Business Stories
- Cutting the cord: Streaming instead of cable TV means complicated choices, and some trade-offs
- Costco says extra profit from tax cuts will be shared with employees
- Northgate Mall plans huge overhaul with housing, offices as North Seattle transforms
- Humans of Amazon: Meet some of the people behind Seattle’s tech juggernaut
- A cord-cutter’s checklist
An organization spokesman says one factor in lower prices nationally is increased gasoline production that has kept pace with higher than usual demand this winter.