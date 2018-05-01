INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s newly revamped workforce training cabinet is aiming to tackle the shortage of skilled workers in Indiana.

The group’s 21 members for the first time Tuesday. Cabinet Chairman Danny Lopez says there’s urgency because businesses are having trouble finding skilled workers to fill jobs in growing economy.

Business leaders and education officials on the board voiced concerns that businesses and schools aren’t on the same page when it comes to preparing the next generation of workers. It’s an issue Holcomb wants to focus on.

Holcomb and Republican lawmakers overhauled the cabinet’s membership this year. But the changes conflict with federal guidelines, so Holcomb’s office has requested a waiver from the U.S. Department of Labor in order to continue receiving federal money for the effort.