Tens of thousands of people are flocking to a new social website that resurrects the look and feel of Myspace from the early 2000s in all its primordial glory.

Created by a young German coder identifying himself as An the Maker, SpaceHey is a faithful re-creation of the spartan social experience in the early years of online media, triggering nostalgia in some users and curiosity in others.

Myspace was the most popular social service on the web before Meta Platforms’ Facebook surged ahead. In the years since its heyday, Instagram, now also under the Meta umbrella, defined new ways of interacting around images and visuals, Snap Inc.’s Snapchat made ephemeral video clips a sensation and Twitter turned the retweet into a weapon of mass distraction.

The comparatively bare-bones SpaceHey has been in development for a year and crossed the 200,000-user mark on Thursday. Its servers buckled under the onslaught of new users as discussion around it picked up across other social media channels.

Part of the attraction may be explained by the absence of intrusive advertising and big corporate overseers. SpaceHey promises “no algorithms, no tracking, and no personalized Ads — Feeds on SpaceHey are chronological and there is no suggested content begging for your attention.”

While the site itself is simple in appearance, users are allowed to customize their profile pages to a high degree, with options including animated backgrounds and custom mouse pointers.