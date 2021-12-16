Organized retail crime is haunting the nation this holiday season.

Captured on smartphones and closed-circuit cameras, thefts involving groups of people smashing windows or individuals wheeling loaded shopping carts out the door have been looping on social media and TV news, raising the specter that crime rings reselling boosted merchandise present a major threat to retailers.

With industry groups sounding the alarm, politicians have declared the issue a priority. Police and prosecutors say criminal justice reforms need to be rolled back to deter smash-and-grabs.

Rachel Michelin, president of the California Retailers Association, contended that, in San Francisco and Oakland alone, businesses lose $3.6 billion to organized retail crime each year. That would mean retail gangs steal nearly 25% of total sales in San Francisco and Oakland combined, which amounted to around $15.5 billion in 2019, according to the state agency that tracks sales tax.

Can that be right? In a word: no.

Although some retail and law enforcement lobbyists cite eye-popping figures, there is reason to doubt the problem is anywhere near as large as they say. The best estimates available put losses at around 7 cents per $100 of sales on average.

The country’s largest retail industry group, the National Retail Federation, estimated in its latest report that losses from organized retail theft average $700,000 per $1 billion in sales — or 0.07% of total sales — an amount roughly 330 times lower than the California trade association estimate.

An industry advocate made a similar error in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee in early November. At a hearing on regulating online marketplaces, Ben Dugan, president of the National Coalition of Law Enforcement and Retail, or CLEAR, told the committee that “CLEAR estimates that organized retail crime accounts for $45 billion in annual losses for retailers.”

When asked where that number came from, Rich Rossman, vice president of CLEAR, said that it was pulled from the National Retail Federation’s report. But the NRF puts all losses to theft and fraud from all sources at around $45 billion, not losses to organized retail crime.

With the 55 member companies that responded to its latest annual survey representing about 25% of all U.S. retail sales, the National Retail Federation has the clearest window into broader trends, said Mark Mathews, who leads the NRF’s research team.

Its latest report found that total inventory losses from theft, fraud and paperwork errors grew from 1.4% to 1.6% of sales on average from 2015 to 2020. The estimated portion of those losses coming from organized retail crime grew from 0.045% to 0.07% in the same time frame.

With $3.1 trillion in bricks-and-mortar retail sales in 2020, that puts estimates for total losses at $49.6 billion and losses to organized retail crime at $2.1 billion nationwide.

Mathews said some categories of retailers face higher rates of organized retail theft, with those that sell easily portable and salable goods at higher risk. In his Senate testimony, Dugan reported that CVS Health loses more than $200 million a year to organized retail crime, or 0.21% of its $91 billion in 2020 retail revenue.

The Retail Industry Leaders Assn. released its own report, which put a nearly $70-billion price tag on total retail crime, in late November as part of its campaign with a spinoff group, the Buy Safe America Coalition, to lobby for a federal bill that would make it more difficult for people to anonymously sell goods on internet marketplaces.

The current version of that bill, the INFORM Consumers Act, would require online marketplaces such as eBay, Etsy and Amazon to verify the identity of sellers who make hundreds of sales or bring in more than $20,000 a year with their accounts. A group that includes Etsy and eBay, along with other online marketplaces, has endorsed the law, but the National Retail Federation, which counts Amazon among its members, has refrained from weighing in.

Broader crime statistics paint a picture of a decreasing problem, not one on the rise. National crime statistics from the FBI show shoplifting decreasing steadily every year from 2015 through 2020, the most recent data available. Larceny — the taking of property without using force or breaking in — declined 16% between 2010 and 2019, then dipped even lower in 2020, the data indicate.

One thing that has gone up is the visibility of open theft from stores. Ubiquitous security cameras and smartphones mean that few crimes go unrecorded, and videos of people loading up bags and carts with products and walking out the door make for viral content.

The spectacular nature of the recent smash-and-grab robberies might lead to beefed-up security staffing and putting more products behind lock and key, security consultant Chris McGoey said. But he doubts it.

“Modern merchandising is about getting your merchandise up in front. You want it highly visible,” McGoey said. “We’ve gone through cycles where you put high-theft items in locked cases, but that’s anti-merchandising.“