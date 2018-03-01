Best Buy and Kohl’s reported surging sales during the quarter that includes the holiday season, a sign of success as retailers learn to steady themselves — and work with — online companies.

At Best Buy, sales at established stores rose 9 percent. That’s a big turnaround in a key measure from a year earlier, when they dipped 0.9 percent. The consumer-electronics retailer also topped Wall Street’s profit and revenue expectations.

Meanwhile, Kohl’s enjoyed a 6 percent increase in sales at established stores, its largest such gain since 2001. Business was helped by more customers both coming into the stores and shopping online. Its profit also was better than expected as it offered fewer discounts. Kohl’s also said Thursday it has teamed up with German no-frills grocery chain Aldi to lease space in five to 10 stores.

While outside factors are helping, retailers are also getting better at serving the customer.

Best Buy has been rolling out new services, while making its stores easier to shop at. It’s launched an at-home consultant service in key markets. It plans a new app feature so customers can tell the store when they’re on their way to pick up some items. It’s also testing lockers and curbside pickup, and adding more interactive experiences.

The company also said it’s shuttering its 250 small-format mobile-phone stores in the U.S., saying they have become less profitable.

Kohl’s has been testing small-concept stores and last year started accepting returns from Amazon.com in 82 of its stores. It also has dedicated areas in 10 stores that sell Amazon Echos, Fire tablets and other gadgets.

But rising costs related to new initiatives caused investor concern, and Kohl’s shares fell nearly 7 percent to $61.67 on Thursday. Best Buy’s shares rose more than 3 percent to $74.75.