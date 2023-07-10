Amazon Prime Day 2023 begins tonight at midnight and this year’s early bird deals are already selling fast.
If you’re on the hunt for some of the latest smart home tech, electronics, kitchen items, and home goods to help brighten up your summer, make sure to sign up for Amazon Prime for free so you can take advantage of amazing savings over the next two days. In addition to great deals on goods, you can save big on Amazon Video subscriptions to watch hit shows and movies on channels like HBO, Paramount+, and others.
When does Prime Day 2023 begin?
As we mentioned above, the Prime Day 2023 sale event starts tonight at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET on Tuesday, July 11, and runs through the end of Wednesday, July 12. Deals should expire en masse at around 11:59 p.m. PT/2:59 a.m. ET on that day.
What is Amazon Prime Day?
Amazon Prime Day is the collection of limited-time exclusive sales, discounts, and special offers available exclusively to Amazon Prime members. It all kicks off Tuesday at midnight PT. For those who are unfamiliar, Amazon hosts an exclusive annual sale for its Prime members, and this year’s Prime Day is the longest savings event yet — a full 48 hours. To participate, all you need to have is an Amazon Prime subscription. You can sign up for a 30-day free trial to access the sale if you aren’t already a Prime member.Amazon also has its own general guide on how to best shop Prime Day 2023.
Below is a list of the 9 best deals before this year’s Amazon Prime Day gets underway. Keep in mind that the deals end soon — and can sell out anytime.
- If you consider yourself a foodie but want to spend a couple of nights in without having to cook, check out the Get A Whole Year of Grubhub for Free Prime Day offer. You’ll get a Grubhub+ membership for a full year with $0 delivery fees. (was $9.99/month, now free for one year)
- Stream music from your favorite artists and discover new songs as you go with Three Free Months of Amazon Music Unlimited. Follow your favorite podcasts, get unlimited skips, and get rid of those annoying ads.
- If you want a smartwatch but haven’t been able to decide on a model, opt for the Apple Smart Watch Series 8 with its crack-resistant front, faster charging, and low-profile design. (around 18% off for Prime Day)
- Air fryers are all the rage for cooking lighter meals quickly, and this Instant Vortex Plus 6-Quart Air Fryer Oven offers 6 different settings for making delicious potatoes, chicken, french fries, veggies, and more. (41% off for Prime Day)
- If you’re in the market for a new flat screen TV, the Hisense 50-inch ULED U6HF Series Quantum Dot offers 4k ULED and is currently on sale for Prime Day at 43% off.
- Purchase the Casper Sleep Original Hybrid Mattress and treat yourself to some great sleep. Available in sizes twin all the way up to California King. Its five layers will make you feel like you’re on a cloud. (save 20% this Prime Day)
- The Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus tablet is a great way to keep the kids entertained or stay connected on the go. It is currently 47% off for Prime Day and comes with wireless charging and a 12 hour battery life.
- If you’re looking for a Ring Doorbell but don’t want to break the bank, Prime Day is the perfect event to get your Certified Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell with 1080 HD video capability, on sale for almost 50% off.
- There are tons of deals on digital storage and memory cards, but this 128 GB SanDisk memory card is going for just under $20.