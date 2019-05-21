Barely a day after confirming plans for a massive new flagship store in New York City, Nordstrom reported a sharp drop in first-quarter profits and faltering sales as the luxury brand faces the continued deterioration of physical shopping.

Net earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 were $37 million, a 57% decline over the same period last year. The downbeat results echoed similarly poor first quarter numbers for Penney’s and Kohl’s, which also reported today.

Investors weren’t pleased. Nordstrom’s first-quarter earnings amounted to just 23 cents per share. That was 47% below what analysts were expecting and it sent Nordstrom stock plunging more than 9% in after-hours trading, to $34.20.

Nordstrom’s net sales for the first quarter, which ended May 4, dropped 3.5%, to $3.44 billion. That was also below Wall Street’s expectations of $3.58 billion, according to IBES Refinitiv, and reflects both a seasonal slowdown as well as deeper structural challenges.

“We had executional misses with our customers,” co-president Erik Nordstrom, acknowledged in a company statement Tuesday afternoon. “While we expected softer trends from the fourth quarter to continue into the first quarter, we experienced a further deceleration.”

The Seattle-based retailer, famous for its upscale products and intensive customer service, suffered declining sales in both its full-price and off-price operations, which slumped 5.1 percent and 0.6 percent respectively in the first quarter.

The poor performance is a continuation of the retailer’s struggles to persuade consumers to return to the in-store shopping experience. Since 2015, Nordstrom has seen its share price fall by more than half, despite efforts to prop up the share price through massive share repurchases. In the first quarter alone, Nordstrom spent $186 million buying back its own shares on the open market.

The one bright spot came in digital sales, which rose by 7 percent for the quarter, and now represent nearly a third of the company’s business.

Yet that is likely to be of little comfort for a retailer that is still investing heavily in its physical presence.

On Monday, Nordstrom confirmed plans to open its largest-ever brick-and-mortar location–a seven-story, 320,000-square-foot mega store on West 57th Street, according to Bloomberg. Scheduled to open October 24, the flagship store is intended to allow Nordstrom to compete head-to-head with its main luxury rivals, including Bloomingdale’s and Saks Fifth Avenue.

In his statement Tuesday, Erik Nordstrom said the company is “actively taking steps” to address its sales problems, adding that the long-term outlook for the company remains bright. “This is well within our control to turn around,” he said.

Even so, Nordstrom downgraded its financial projections for 2019: Where the retailer had initially hoped for a 1 percent to 2 percent increase in sales, it now expects anywhere from zero growth to a 2 percent decline.