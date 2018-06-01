As Walmart continues its competition with Amazon, the retail giant said people in Seattle and surrounding communities can order groceries online for delivery that day.

Walmart said it will begin delivering groceries ordered online to people in Seattle and surrounding suburbs, challenging Amazon on its home turf in the grocery convenience business.

The Seattle rollout follows the retail giant’s announcement in March of the delivery program as retailers seek to get people their goods without having to set foot in a store. Costco, Kroger, Target, Safeway and local grocers are experimenting with delivery, often through partnerships with the likes of Instacart and Shipt, which Target recently acquired.

Walmart is trying to distinguish itself with a flat fee for same-day delivery, $9.95, rather than requiring a subscription. (To use AmazonFresh same-day delivery, people must be Amazon Prime members and pay an additional $15 a month for the service.) The Walmart service also requires a $30 minimum order. Orders are picked from store shelves by Walmart employees and delivered by third-party contractor DoorDash.

Seattle, including the suburbs of Auburn, Puyallup, Lakewood, Bellevue and Marysville, is the 15th of 100 markets where Walmart plans to provide the service by the end of the year. The service is set to begin locally on Tuesday.

Walmart and Amazon are in ever-increasing competition with each other as Walmart invests in online commerce, Amazon incorporates its $13.4 billion purchase of Whole Foods and both corporate giants try to perfect the combination of digital and physical retailing.

The appetite for grocery delivery is huge, Tom Ward, a Walmart vice president who oversees the company’s digital operations and delivery services, said in an interview last month.

Instead of shopping exclusively online or in person, he said, most customers mix it up. “They’ll shop the neighborhood market when it’s convenient, the supercenter when they’ve got the time,” or opt for delivery or in-store pickup on a tighter schedule, Ward said. “They key for us is to be wherever you want.”

Seattle Times reporter Matt Day contributed to this report.