It’s not the gift-giving season yet, but frenzied sales make it seem as if everyone has a wish list, from personal electronics and toys to the latest kitchen gadget and fashions.

Jumping ahead of Amazon Prime Days Tuesday and Wednesday is Walmart Big Save Event Sunday through Thursday.

Target Deal Days and Best Buy sales this week are also trying to lure away Amazon customers. To compete with free shipping, chain stores allow people to buy online and pick up the items faster curbside at the store or in the store.

Here are some of the hot picks at Walmart during its Big Save Event through Thursday:

Toys

Kidzone remote-controlled bumper car, which can spin 360 degrees and comes in red, orange, purple and other colors, is $149.96 (list was $399.99).

LEGO Classic 1,504-piece building set for fun and educational play for kids four and older is $39.97 (was $69.99).

Home

ionVac Robot vacuum for hardwood to medium pile carpet is $99 (was $179.88). The Wi-Fi connected floor cleaner can be controlled by a mobile app or voice activated commands.

Ninja Supra blender and food processor for nutrition on the go is $94 (was $169.99). Crushes ice, whole fruits and vegetables in seconds, and comes with two Nutri Ninja cups with lids.

Intex 10-inch, queen-size airbed for $14.97 (was $19.97). Needs manual Inflation

Kitchen

Automatic 19-in-1 Bread Maker Machine lets the home baker select the loaf size and crust colors and pump out toaster-size pizza dough ($119.99, was $299.99). Check out the gluten-free setting.

Watches and Cell Phones

Samsung rose gold Galaxy watch with Bluetooth and with built-in health tracking for $169 (was $329, installments available).

Straight Talk Samsung Galaxy A50 prepaid smartphone in black ($249.99, was $299).

TVs and Tablets

JVC 32-inch HD (720p) Roku Smart LED TV ($98, was $129.99) lets you access more than 500,000 movies, TV episodes and more than 5,000 streaming channels.

Gateway 8-inch tablet with 32GB of storage, 2GB Memory, 0.3MP Front Camera, 2MP Rear Camera, Android 10 Go Edition in black is $69.99 (was $89.99).

Gaming

Settle into your game with Best Choice Products’ red 360-degree gaming chair with armrest handles and a foldable adjustable backrest ($79.99, was $119.99).

Sports and Exercise

Razor Hovertrax 1.5 Hoverboard is $117 (was $198). The self-balancing smart scooter has anti-slip, rubber traction pads to maintain your balance for up to 45 minutes of action.

More Deals

Electronics: TVs, tablets, computers, cell phones, headphones

Home: Appliances, furniture, mattresses, decor, bed and bath, storage, luggage and kids room

Toys: Shop by age for building toys, outdoor play, bikes and action figures

Video games: Nintendo, Xbox, PlayStation, movies and TV shows, books, music, VR and PC gaming

Fashion: Shop by brands for men, women, kids and babies clothing plus shoes and bags

Baby: Car seats, strollers, nursery, gear and activities

Beauty and personal care: Hair care, skincare, nail care, oral care, fragrances, bath and body, makeup, shaving and grooming products

Jewelry and watches: Diamond earrings and gold necklaces for men and women

Health: Vitamins, nutrition and medicine-cabinet deals.

Sporting goods: Fitness, sports, camping, trampolines, fishing, game room, hunting and paddling

Crafts and hobbies: Musical instruments to sewing machines.

