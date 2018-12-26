Julep's two remaining nail parlors will close by the end of January. It is unclear if the company will continue selling its makeup online and in stores.

Seattle beauty company Julep is laying off 102 employees, according to a notice from the state Wednesday, and is shutting down its local nail parlors.

It is unclear if Julep will continue selling its makeup online and in stores such as Nordstrom and Ulta. Its parent company, New York-based Glansaol, filed for bankruptcy protection last week.

Julep did not immediately return a request for comment.

At one time Julep had four nail salons in the region, but a Gig Harbor location closed a few years ago, and the downtown Seattle nail parlor closed just this month.

Two other locations, in the University District and in Bellevue, are still open but are expected to close at the end of January, according to employees who answered the stores’ phones Wednesday.

The company was founded in 2006 by Jane Park, a former Starbucks executive, and launched a subscription beauty service while it opened four nail parlors around the Puget Sound region. The subscription service, which is still accepting sign-ups, delivers monthly boxes of skin care, nail polish and other makeup to subscribers for $19.99 per month.

The subscription service ran into controversy two years ago, when the state Attorney General’s office said the company would pay $3 million for using “deceptive” marketing practices and making it difficult for customers to cancel subscriptions.

Park disputed the dollar figure at the time and said the settlement did not call the practices “deceptive.”

Julep raised more than $68 million from prominent Seattle investors including Madrona Venture Group and Maveron by December 2016, when it was acquired by Glansaol, a beauty company that had just been established in partnership with private equity company Warburg Pincus.

At the time, Julep had 143 employees, and the company said no layoffs were planned.

The idea behind Glansaol was to combine Julep, Laura Geller and Clark’s Botanicals and grow the three beauty brands together. But as Glansaol filed for bankruptcy last week it made a deal to sell most of its assets to AS Beauty, which makes semi-permanent makeup.