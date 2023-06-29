Seattle bid goodbye to a Bartell store on Wednesday, adding another closure for one of Washington’s most storied companies as its owner, Rite Aid, grapples with losses, a falling stock value and a struggling pharmacy industry.

The shuttered South Lake Union’s Bartell at 1001 Mercer St. brings the total closures to four in less than a year. The other three were the flagship store in the Chinatown-International District as well as locations in Ballard and University District.

The decision to close stores is based on factors including “business strategy, lease and rent considerations, local business conditions and viability, and store performance,” Camp Hill, Pa.-based Rite Aid said in a statement when asked about Bartell closures.

Rite Aid Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President Matthew Schroeder said on Thursday during a call with investors the company continually evaluates store performance , especially at locations that have lease agreements expiring soon.

The review process, according to Schroeder, considers how to “drive as much profitability as we can while still maintaining a presence in communities and providing access to our customers.”

The company has a total of 2,214 Rite Aid stores in the U.S., including 62 in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties. After the four closures , Washington’s 133-year-old Bartell is left with 63 locations.

Since the beginning of last year, Rite Aid closed nearly 195 stores across 17 states, according to Rite Aid spokesperson Alicja Wojczyk.

Even before the Bartell acquisition in 2020, Rite Aid had reviewed its store portfolio. In 2018, it transferred 1,932 stores and three distribution centers to Walgreens for $4.4 billion after a failed merger.

Rite Aid comes third in the U.S. pharmacy industry behind giants CVS and Walgreens. Since the Bartell acquisition was announced on Oct. 7, 2020, Rite Aid’s stock value has fallen 84%.

Rite Aid is valued at about $86 million, already below the $95 million Bartell purchase price. That is representative of Rite Aid’s struggles because Bartell represents a small, regional fraction of Rite Aid’s total business, Deutsche Bank managing director George Hill said.

Meanwhile, the top two pharmacy giants CVS and Walgreens are valued at $88 billion and $25 billion, respectively. It’s difficult for Rite Aid to operate at a smaller scale because the bigger players can get exclusive contracts and better supplier deals, Motley Fool analyst Travis Hoium said.

“You just end up playing catch up unless you have some major differentiator. And in this business there’s just not a lot of differentiation. Most of it’s about scale,” Hoium said.

Bartell acquisition

At the time of the Rite Aid acquisition, Bartell had taken on debt to stay afloat amid “increasing net losses,” according to an annual earnings report Rite Aid filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission May 1.

“The agreed upon purchase price reflected the fact the seller would have needed to incur further significant debt to cover the operating costs of Bartell,” the document read. The net purchase gain from the acquisition was $42 million in 2022.

Rite Aid bought Bartell for cheap, Hoium said, even though Rite Aid has been losing money since 2019. In an SEC filing, Rite Aid said it had the “existing infrastructure, scale and expertise” to “allow necessary operational improvements” at Bartell.

One of the ways to improve Bartell’s business, Hill said, is by reducing costs and streamlining some of Bartell’s “eclectic” inventory.

“Rite Aid is probably going to try to put some of its private label products in the Bartell stores that carry a higher margin than a third-party private label brand,” Hill said.

Wojczyk said the company invested in infrastructure and partnerships with local merchants to continue to offer local products at Bartell. Customers have told The Seattle Times Bartell moved from having a store experience with diverse offerings to a regular pharmacy that can sometimes lack inventory.

According to Rite Aid, when a store closes, it reviews neighborhoods to ensure customers can still access health services, “be it at a Rite Aid or a nearby pharmacy, and we work to seamlessly transfer their prescriptions so there is no disruption of services.”

Customers who shopped at the South Lake Union and Ballard locations could visit nearby CVS and Walgreens stores. A sign in front of the now-shuttered South Lake Union said customers could pick up photo orders at a Bartell location on Lower Queen Anne, 1.2 miles away.

Pharmacy headaches

Pharmacies and drugstores have been struggling to cope after a COVID boom driven by vaccines faded, according to Hill. The industry has between 20% and 25% more stores than it needs, he said.

“There’s some 60,000 pharmacies in the United States. It’s a very fragmented market,” Hill said. Rite Aid’s falling market capitalization, Hill added, “tells you a lot about the continually falling value that is attributed to pharmacy.”

In its first-quarter earnings released Thursday, Rite Aid reported a narrower-than-expected loss of $306.7 million and a revenue of $5.6 million. The revenue exceeded analyst estimates, although it was lower than the $6 million reported the same quarter last year.

Interim CEO Elizabeth Burr said during a call with analysts the first-quarter results were driven by “solid pharmacy margins and early progress with our turnaround program,” though Rite Aid’s retail pharmacy segment underperformed.

Walgreens, which reported first-quarter results Wednesday, said its sales increased but lowered its outlook because of sluggish consumer spending and a drop in COVID tests and vaccines.

Bartell’s future

As Rite Aid continues to navigate industry struggles, the impact on Bartell remains unclear.

Spokesperson Wojczyk said in an email the company remains focused on keeping the Bartell brand while also being part of Rite Aid’s “journey to a modern pharmacy.” For now, the company does not have plans to close more Bartell stores, Wojczyk said.

In Thursday’s call, Schroeder said Rite Aid’s focus is on driving the turnaround performance and positioning the business for long-term growth.

With the current status of the company and industry, this turnaround has to happen quickly for Rite Aid, according to Motley Fool’s Hoium.

“I don’t see any easy answers for them. And there’s nothing that you could do to just spin off Bartell specifically,” Hoium said.