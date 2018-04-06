As grocery stores race to keep up with changing shopping habits, QFC considers a concise new moniker.

QFC, the Seattle-area grocery chain that began as Quality Food Centers in 1954, is contemplating a re-branding to just “the Q.”

That’s according to Suzy Monford, president of the QFC division of Kroger, the grocery giant that swallowed Fred Meyer in 1998, a year after Fred Meyer gobbled up QFC.

Monford referred to the company as “the Q” several times during a phone interview on another topic earlier this week. Asked if that shorthand represented an internal or external branding change, Monford said, “sort of both.”

“Our customers, our fans, our community, they call us the Q,” said Monford, who was hired by Kroger to head the 63-store QFC division last fall.

“We call ourselves the Q,” she added. “Amongst many of the innovations we’re working on, we are going to be looking at our brand and sort of modernizing it, if you will.”

(In an informal survey of about a dozen colleagues, only a couple had heard of “the Q” in reference to QFC — particularly the ones on Capitol Hill, which some people now call Cap Hill, so anything’s possible.)

Monford said the company has already used the single-letter moniker in some marketing materials and checkout areas. She said the company is also considering changes to the look and feel of the logo.

QFC’s logo, typically in yellow and blue, has been fairly consistent over the years. The “Q,” which is already larger than the “F” and the “C,” wears a crown. The words “Quality Food Centers” often appear beneath the abbreviation.

A company spokesman added later that “any sort of re-branding is in the very early planning stages.”

PCC Community Markets last year adopted a new name – it had been PCC Natural Markets – to emphasize its local roots, local sourcing and consumer co-op structure. It was also a recognition that droves of newcomers to the region may not be as familiar with or attached to names that have been here for decades.

In the Seattle area, new entrants such as New Seasons and Sprouts Farmers Market are opening stores (the latter just announced a Mill Creek location planned for the third quarter of 2018), scrambling for market share against local and national grocery chains that are also adding stores to keep up with the growing population.

They’re also trying new tactics, products and technologies to compete with online shopping and home-delivery.

Monford said that QFC – or perhaps just the Q – is well positioned and perfectly sized to innovate in the fast-changing and competitive grocery industry. The company recently rolled out technology that allows shoppers to scan items as they pick them from the shelves, skipping the checkout line. It offers online shopping for in-store pickup, and, as of late last year, home delivery via Instacart. And it just started selling meal kits – packages of pre-portioned ingredients and recipes for people to make at home.

But Monford said traditional grocery shopping is here to stay.

“Brick-and-mortar shopping’s never going to go away,” she said. “People like to shop with all five senses.”