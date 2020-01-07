Seattle-based PCC Community Markets said Tuesday it will open an 18,000-square-foot grocery store in the Central District location that had been planned for a New Seasons Market.

The store, on the ground floor of a new residential building at 23rd Avenue and Union Street, is expected to open within six months and employ 100 people in union-represented positions.

It would be the 14th store for PCC in the region, following new locations in West Seattle and Ballard, and does not diminish the coop grocery chain’s plans for other locations nearby — including in Madison Valley and on the ground floor of the under-construction Rainier Square Tower in downtown Seattle, according to a PCC representative. PCC also plans a Bellevue location.

Portland-based New Seasons Market abruptly pulled up stakes in the Seattle market last month in a deal that saw multiple grocery brands serving affluent West Coast markets rolled up under new ownership. As part of the deal, New Seasons’ Mercer Island store will become a Metropolitan Market, while its new Ballard location closed.

This story will be updated.