PCC Community Markets is expanding its presence on the Eastside.

The Seattle-based co-op grocery chain opened its newest store — its 15th — Wednesday in Bellevue, at 11615 N.E. 4th St.

The chain also said it plans to grow in Kirkland by moving its store there next year to a spot a mile away. The new location, known as 454 Kirkland Way, will be 30% larger and include a seafood-focused restaurant similar to one at PCC’s Ballard store.

PCC also has Eastside stores in Redmond and Issaquah.

The chain is expanding elsewhere as well. It plans on opening new stores in downtown Seattle and Madison Valley.

PCC, which started in 1953, has more than 80,000 households as members.