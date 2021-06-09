PCC Community Markets says it’s delaying the opening of its new downtown location until next spring due to a shortage of workers and likely customers.

The downtown location, which will occupy 20,000 square feet on the ground floor of the 58-story Rainier Square tower at 401 Union St., was slated to open in late summer, but will now wait till “early 2022,” a spokesperson said Wednesday.

Suzy Monford, CEO and president of PCC, cited company concerns about finding the 100 or so workers necessary to staff a new store when the retailer already has vacancies at its existing 15 locations.

“Our focus is on filling those roles first” at existing stores, Monford said in a statement.

PCC also worried about a lack of business from office workers in downtown office buildings, notably the Rainier Tower itself. Many remain largely empty due to employers’ work-from-home policies.

While the new store will cater in part to downtown residents, much of its anticipated revenue is expected to come from breakfast, lunch and dinner deli sales to office workers, said Kristen Woody, PCC spokesperson.

“Our deli is one of our key differentiators,” Woody said. “So having that foot traffic — the lunch crowd, but [also] all through the day — is going to be very critical.”

Uncertainty over the return of office workers has plagued many downtown retailers, restaurant operators and other businesses during the pandemic.

“There’s no doubt that the office worker has an outsized impact on the downtown economy,” said Jon Scholes, CEO and president of the Downtown Seattle Association, in an email.

But Scholes said the downtown has already seen a 45% uptick in visitor foot traffic since January, and he expects a sharper increase this summer as downtown’s biggest employers begin bringing more workers back.

“We expect a return to office to begin in early July for many companies, with a second wave of returning workers coming in September,” Scholes said.

Other factors behind PCC’s decision to delay the downtown opening include the extra expense imposed by Seattle’s $4-per-hour pandemic hazard pay for grocery workers, which the City Council mandated earlier this year.

“Certainly the ongoing hazard [pay] has had an impact financially,” Woody said, though “it’s just one component, one factor” in the decision to delay opening.