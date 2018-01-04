The Ballard store will sit right across from a Trader Joe’s and be within walking distance of several other grocery stores in the neighborhood. The co-op also said it will revamp its Fremont store.

PCC Community Markets is coming to Ballard for the first time — and the PCC in Fremont is getting an upgrade.

The co-op announced Thursday that it will open a new 25,000-square-foot store in spring 2019 as part of the planned Ballard Blocks 2 office and retail development. That project is now a vacant lot at 1451 NW 46th Street, next to the north end of the Ballard Bridge and right across from a Trader Joe’s.

It adds another grocery option for the fast-growing neighborhood, which already has QFC, Safeway, Ballard Market and Trader Joe’s all within a mile of one another. A New Seasons Market is set to open this year a couple blocks from the future PCC location and near where Fred Meyer has an extensive grocery section. And the Sunday farmers market operates year round.

The closest PCC for Ballard residents now is in either Fremont or Green Lake, a couple miles away.

The Ballard store, with about 100 union jobs, will feature a “chop shop” with cut-to-order produce, PCC Taqueria and local spirits, in addition to standard fare like a meat counter and bakery.

It will be the 12th PCC location, after a Burien store opens this spring (the total includes the closed West Seattle store being redeveloped, which is set to reopen next year). Later, a Madison Valley location is set for 2020.

PCC also said it will “refresh” its Fremont location at 600 N. 34th St. beginning this fall. Ideas for the revamped store, open since 2003, are still being worked out, though the taqueria and chop shop are under consideration. The store will stay open during the remodel.