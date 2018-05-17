Nordstrom's first quarter profit of 51 cents a share beat analyst estimates. The Seattle-based retailer said sales were up 6.3 percent from a year earlier.

Nordstrom beat analysts’ forecasts with per-share earnings of 51 cents for its fiscal first quarter, the company reported Thursday.

The Seattle-based department store chain had a profit of $87 million on total revenue of $3.56 billion, up 6.3 percent from a year earlier.

Comparable sales in the 13-week quarter ended May 5 were up 0.6 percent from the first quarter of 2017.

Nordstrom handily beat the average profit estimate of 21 financial analysts covering the company of 43 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters data on Nordstrom’s investor relations website.

The company’s profit was up about 38 percent from the year-earlier period, when Nordstrom took a 6 cent-per-share charge against earnings for debt refinancing.

Nordstrom’s profit margin for the quarter was 2.4 percent, up from 1.9 percent in the first quarter of 2017.

The Nordstrom family spent much of the last year focused on an unsuccessful effort to take their namesake business private. The buyout bid came to an end in March when independent members of the company’s board of directors rejected a $50-a-share price floated by the family, and the family was either unwilling or unable to substantially increase their offer above that level.

Earlier this month, the Nordstrom board of directors approved a dividend of 37 cents a share to shareholders as of May 18, payable June 4. That marks 13 consecutive quarterly dividends at that level. (The company issued a special dividend in 2015 of $4.85 a share.)

