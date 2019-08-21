Nordstrom turned in a better-than-expected performance for the second quarter on Thursday.
The Seattle retailer, which has struggled against a tough retail environment and a series of self-inflicted management mistakes as it heads into a crucial fall season, beat Wall Street expectations for the quarter ending August 3.
Earnings came in at $141 million while earnings-per-share were $0.90, or around 18 percent higher than industry analysts had predicted. But second-quarter earnings were 12.9% lower than the same quarter in 2018, and sales were down by 5.1%, to $3.78 billion.
Nordstrom also again lowered its forecast for the full fiscal year: the company now expects net sales to decline by 2% for 2019, compared to a May forecast calling for sales to run from flat to a 2 percent decrease.
Still, its shares were up as much as 15% after hours following the news, after rising 5.5% to $26.54 in regular trading. Nordstrom stock is down by half from earlier this year.
