After staying shuttered to walk-in shoppers for nearly three months to comply with social distancing precautions, all of Nordstrom’s 15 Washington locations will reopen by the end of June, the company announced Tuesday.

The reopening comes amid economic carnage in the retail sector. Neiman Marcus, JC Penney and J. Crew, among other retailers, have filed for bankruptcy. Nordstrom announced in early May it planned to permanently close 16 of its 116 full-line stores to stanch losses catalyzed by the coronavirus pandemic.

All of the company’s stores have been closed since mid-March. Most Washington locations opened earlier in June; stores in Lynnwood, Bellevue and Seattle are slated to reopen Thursday.

The last will be the downtown Seattle flagship store, scheduled to reopen June 23. A spokesperson did not immediately respond to a question about whether vandalism at the flagship store during protests against police brutality two weeks ago delayed its reopening.

By Thursday, 319 of the company’s 378 locations will be open to in-person shoppers. The company has said it will take social distancing precautions like limiting the number of people in the store and providing face coverings for employees and shoppers.