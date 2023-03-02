Nordstrom will wind down its Canada stores, the company said Thursday, because it doesn’t see a “realistic path to profitability.”

The department store giant will close all 13 Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack stores in Canada, which employ about 2,500 people, according to a release in which Seattle-based Nordstrom disclosed fourth-quarter results. The company said it will fund an employee trust for Canadian employees through the closings.

“This decision will simplify our structure, intensify focus on our growth and profitability goals and position us to create greater value for our shareholders,” said CEO Erik Nordstrom.

Nordstrom Canada represents less than 3% of total sales. The company expects to see a $400 million decline in total net sales as a result of leaving Canada, it said. The wind-down will happen under a Canadian law under court supervision. Its website for Canada’s consumers, nordstrom.ca. will be wound-down effective immediately

More to come.