After four years of investing in new online services, markets and acquisitions, the high-end Seattle retailer says stronger financial results are on their way.

Nordstrom executives say the high-end Seattle clothing retailer is weathering the storm roiling their industry, and they forecast a long-term upturn in sales growth and profit margin after a four-year run of significant capital investments.

The company is targeting annual sales growth of 3 to 4 percent over the next four years, .

The projections, in an investor presentation in Los Angeles on Tuesday, come 13 months after the Nordstrom family publicly launched their ultimately ill-fated attempt to take the company private.

In the intervening year, the company has faced questions about when the payoff will come from a series of large-scale investments – in new markets such as Canada and New York City, in acquisitions such as Trunk Club, and in new technologies to better integrate increasingly sophisticated online sales and services with the operations of its fleet of 122 full-line department stores and 239 discount Nordstrom Rack locations.

The answer, executives said in their presentations Tuesday, is starting now.

“We’re at an inflection point here,” co-president Peter Nordstrom said, adding, “This is not an outline for survival. … What we really have here is a blueprint for success.”

Executives said the company’s pre-tax profit is expected to be up 5 to 6 percent a year over the 2017-2022 period, pointing to expanding profit margins

Investors didn’t react favorably, right away at least. Nordstrom shares were down 4.8 percent in early-afternoon trading Tuesday to $50.96.