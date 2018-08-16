Same-store sales grew at 4 percent, the best performance for Nordstrom since 2015.

Nordstrom surpassed its own forecast in the latest quarter, posting a profit of $162 million or 95 cents a share, up about 46 percent, on $4.07 billion in sales.

The strong result for the fiscal second quarter — easily surpassing the 84 cents a share consensus estimate of Wall Street analysts — prompted the Seattle-based retailer to raise its earnings guidance for the year to a range of $3.50 to $3.65 a share.

Sales at existing stores grew 4 percent in the quarter from the same period a year earlier, the company’s best performance for that closely-watched retail indicator since 2015.

Part of the company’s total sales growth of 7.3 percent was attributed to an accounting change that lumped more revenue from its summer Anniversary Sale into the second quarter.

Nordstrom shares, which were up slightly during regular trading Thursday, spiked more than 12 percent in early after-hours trading on the favorable earnings report. They were trading at $59.21 heading into the company’s conference call with financial analysts.

