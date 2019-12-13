Workers at the Mercer Island New Seasons Market are not being offered the severance benefits the company said it was providing as part of a plan to merge with the parent company of Metropolitan Market, an employee said.

On Tuesday, Portland-based New Seasons said employees at its Seattle-area stores — one in Mercer Island, the other in Ballard — would be offered positions in the company’s other stores in Oregon and Southwest Washington, or with Metropolitan Market, which plans to take over the Mercer Island location by mid-2020.

“New Seasons Market will work closely with Seattle store staff to help them secure jobs with New Seasons in the greater Portland metro area, and Metropolitan Market in Seattle,” the company said in a news release announcing its merger with Good Food Holdings, owned by an arm of South Korean retail conglomerate Shinsegae Group. “For those who choose other opportunities, New Seasons Market will offer job search assistance, transition pay and extended healthcare benefits.” A spokesperson later said they would extend for three months.

On Wednesday, an employee at the Mercer Island store, who asked not to be identified to protect future job prospects, said the company is not offering those benefits. The employee speculated that the extended severance benefits were being offered to workers at the Ballard New Seasons store because it’s closing so soon.

A New Seasons spokesperson did not address direct questions about the severance benefits, saying only, “Mercer Island staff will continue to be employed until the conversion to Metropolitan Market. We anticipate placing all staff within the Good Food Holdings Family so transition pay won’t be necessary.”

The Mercer Island employee said there is a great deal of confusion about the situation at the store for the coming months, including whether employees would be able to retain their positions and pay levels in any transition. “We want answers as employees and we’re getting this unclear, murky smoke-and-mirrors answer to everything we’re asking.”