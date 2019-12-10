Portland-based New Seasons Market is closing the Ballard grocery store it opened less than two years ago and abandoning a controversial plan for a Central District location as part of a merger with Metropolitan Market’s parent company.

Metropolitan Market, a Seattle-based chain begun in 1971 with seven current locations, will take over New Seasons’ Mercer Island store as part a merger between its parent, Good Food Holdings, and New Seasons.

The deal, announced Tuesday, will create a chain of about 50 high-end grocery stores under five different brands in cities and suburbs from San Diego to Seattle. Smaller players in the competitive and fast-evolving grocery face giants such as Walmart and Kroger, which are retooling stores to enable online ordering, pickup and delivery, and new competitors, including Amazon.

New Seasons will remain the brand on stores in its broader home market of Portland and Southwest Washington, but the merger marks its exit from the Seattle market it entered three years ago with the Mercer Island store.

