New private equity owner Transom Capital Group intends to expand the Seattle chain of salons and spas.

Gene Juarez Salons & Spas, the Seattle chain with 10 locations, has a new private equity owner, Transom Capital Group.

The Los Angeles-based buyer said Monday it plans to grow the brand through investments in new locations, technology and people.

Gene Juarez has about 1,000 employees. No layoffs or management changes are planned, a representative said.

Founder Gene Juarez sold his salons and training academies to Evergreen Pacific Partners, a Seattle private equity firm, in 2006. Terms of Evergreen’s sale to Transom Capital weren’t disclosed.