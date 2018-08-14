The fast-food giant plans technology changes, including self-ordering kiosks.

More than 170 McDonald’s restaurants in Washington are getting a new look as part of a $6 billion chain-wide upgrade that will include automated ordering systems and parking spaces for pickup of food ordered and paid for via mobile devices.

The renovations, by the corporate parent and its franchise owners, are expected to cost $126 million in Washington this year and next. In addition to technology changes, McDonald’s will update décor and restaurant layouts.

In its ongoing bid to compete with Starbucks, McDonald’s is also planning expanded McCafe counters in the renovated locations.

There are 15 McDonald’s restaurants in Seattle, including three – in Rainier Beach, West Seattle and on Martin Luther King Jr. Way – that have already been upgraded.