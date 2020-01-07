In the latest round of retail exits, the Macy’s in the Cascade Mall in Burlington and in downtown Walla Walla will close this spring.

The closures, two of nearly 20 Macy’s stores nationwide slated for closure in 2020, according to media reports, will mean the loss of 114 jobs in Burlington and 50 in Walla Walla, according to a notice filed with the Washington State Employment Security Department and media reports.

An employee at the 31-year-old Burlington store said workers there learned of the closure Monday morning. The closure in Walla Walla, where Macy’s has served as a retail anchor for 76 years, was also announced Monday, according to the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin.

“Regular, nonseasonal colleagues who we are unable to place at nearby Macy’s stores will be eligible for severance, including outplacement resources,” said a company spokesperson in an email Tuesday afternoon.

The closures, which echo similar moves by Macy’s at Northgate, Redmond Town Center and, later this year, in downtown Seattle, are the latest in a series of cutbacks as the department store chain struggles under flagging sales and a shopping market upended by online retailers and discounters.

According to Macy’s and media reports, clearance sales at both the Burlington and Walla Walla locations will run for about eight to 12 weeks.