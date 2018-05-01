The Macy’s foray into off-price retail is coming to the Seattle area with its “Backstage” concept planned to open next month at department stores in the Westfield Southcenter and Alderwood malls.

The San Francisco-based department store chain is expanding the model in an effort to entice shoppers into its physical stores with promises of steep discounts and unexpected finds.

Macy’s Backstage competes with the likes of T.J. Maxx, Ross and Nordstrom Rack, the off-price concept of the Seattle-based retailer that dates back to 1973.

Macy’s said it will carve about 15,000 square feet of space out of existing stores in Tukwila and Lynnwood for the Backstage outlets, set to open in mid-June. The company began the concept in 2015 and now has 60 of these stores-within-a-store locations across the country.