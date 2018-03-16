The Mine, a Kirkland-based online seller of home improvement products formerly known as ATGStores.com, will be folded into parent company Lowe's e-commerce offering. Lowe's declined to specify how many jobs were cut.

Home improvement giant Lowe’s is laying off an undisclosed number of people at its Kirkland subsidiary, The Mine, an online store for fixtures and home furnishings.

Employees were notified Thursday of the cuts. The move follows Lowe’s decision to fold this stand-alone e-commerce brand — formerly known as ATGStores.com, which Lowes acquired in 2012 for more than $100 million — into its broader website, a spokeswoman said.

Two people who contacted The Seattle Times said Lowe’s had laid off hundreds of people at The Mine as part of the reorganization, including top leadership. The Mine president Michelle Newbery did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last April, the company had about 400 employees. “There were a ton of people walking out of there with boxes,” one laid-off employee said.

As of Friday morning, no layoff notice had been filed with the state Employment Security Department.

Lowe’s public relations director Jackie Pardini Hartzell would not specify how many jobs were cut, but said, “to say several hundred people were impacted is very inaccurate.”

“We are committed to our presence in Kirkland and will continue to benefit from the tech talent in the market, with employees working to support Lowes.com and Lowes.ca,” she said.

Business-to-business sales handled out of the Kirkland office would shift to Lowe’s ProServices unit, she added.

The affected employees were given a 60-day leave of absence with full pay and benefits, after which they will receive severance benefits, said Pardini Hartzell. They are also being offered job placement assistance, and an invitation to apply to open positions elsewhere within the Mooresville, N.C.-based company, which has some 310,000 employees.

Seattle investor and philanthropist Gary Rubens founded ATGStores.com 1999 with a single site, LightingUniverse.com. It expanded from there to include many specialty websites selling home improvement, furnishings, and other products.

ATGStores was rebranded in 2017 as The Mine with an emphasis on higher-end furniture and fixtures and personalized design and concierge services.