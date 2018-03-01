The Oregon-based Fred Meyer chain, which carries general merchandise in addition to groceries, will no longer sell firearms and ammunition to buyers under age 21, the company said.
Kroger Co., the largest grocery chain in the U.S., is joining Walmart Inc. and Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. in tightening gun restrictions after last month’s school shooting in Parkland, Florida.
Kroger’s Fred Meyer chain, which carries general merchandise in addition to groceries, will no longer sell firearms and ammunition to buyers under age 21, the company said on Thursday.
“In response to the tragic events in Parkland and elsewhere, we’ve taken a hard look at our policies and procedures for firearm sales,” Kristal Howard, a spokeswoman for the retailer, said in an email. “Recent events demonstrate the need for additional action on the part of responsible gun retailers.”
Kroger’s decision comes after Dick’s and Walmart announced on Wednesday that they would both increase the purchasing age of firearms to 21. Dick’s said it would stop selling assault rifles altogether, which Walmart has not done since 2015. In addition to increasing the age to purchase guns and ammunition, Walmart said it would stop the sale of items “resembling assault-style rifles,” such as airsoft guns and toys.
Last week, a number of companies cut ties with the National Rifle Association after an online boycott called on them to do so. MetLife Inc., Symantec Corp., Enterprise and others said they would no longer offer discounts to members of the Second Amendment rights group.
Fred Meyer also will stop taking orders for assault-style rifles in its Alaska stores. The company had previously stopped offering those weapons at its locations in Oregon, Washington and Idaho years ago, Howard said.
The Wall Street Journal previously reported on the move.
“We believe these are commonsense steps we can take immediately that are in line with our values and our vision,” Howard said.
