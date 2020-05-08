Nordstrom has not published a list of the 16 full-line stores it is permanently closing — one out of every seven of the remaining 116 locations.

But names are emerging around the country as the retailer informs its landlords and its employees. Many will be emptied by August, according to local reports.

Among the stores Nordstrom will not reopen from the coronavirus lockdown, the closest to its Seattle headquarters is the Clackamas Town Center location outside Portland, news outlets in Oregon reported.

In Sacramento, the owner of the Arden Fair mall said its Nordstrom store will not reopen, a move that will eliminate roughly 375 employees and about $5 million in annual sales taxes to area governments, the Sacramento Bee reported Thursday.

“This is a sad day both for the mall and for Sacramento,” said mall owner Mark Friedman. “Nordstrom is a store that many people love, and it’s been an important anchor for Arden Fair for almost 30 years.”

He told the newspaper Nordstrom did not seem interested in negotiating. “The decision was presented to us as a done deal,” he said. “Arden is in the top 5 percent of malls in the country in terms of sales performance. We attempted to persuade them to change their mind, but I think they reached the conclusion that the only way they’re going to survive is by shrinking their format and aiming for higher-end markets.”

Advertising

Nordstrom will also close its only store in Puerto Rico, barely five years it took a 138,000-square-foot, two-story space at the The Mall of San Juan shopping center. It was one of two anchor tenants, along with Saks Fifth Avenue, which pulled out of the mall in October 2019, according to Puerto Rico’s newsismybusiness.com online news site.

The coronavirus shutdown was the second time Nordstrom had to suspend operations at the San Juan store. The website reported that it was extensively damaged by Hurricane María in September 2017, which devastated much of the island’s economy. While the mall was closed for about a month, Nordstrom took more than a year to reopen its store and hire about 90 local employees.

Business Insider compiled a 14-store list that includes Nordstrom stores destined to be shuttered in these other locations, based on local news reports:

• Chandler Fashion Center, Chandler, Arizona

• Paseo Nuevo, Santa Barbara, California

• Montclair Place, Montclair, California

• The Galleria at Tyler, Riverside, California

• Stoneridge Shopping Center, Pleasanton, California

• Flatiron Crossing, Broomfield, Colorado

• Waterside Shops, Naples, Florida

• Annapolis Mall, Annapolis, Maryland

• Freehold Raceway Mall, Freehold, New Jersey

• North East Mall, Hurst, Texas

• Short Pump Town Center, Richmond, Virginia

It’s still unclear where two yet-unidentified stores are located.