The Seattle-based retailer erroneously charged delinquent credit-card accounts a too-high interest rate, resulting in a $72 million hit to earnings – 28 cents per share – before interest and taxes.

An unexpected credit-related charge lopped off a huge chunk of Nordstrom’s third-quarter profit, which would have otherwise been about the same as it was in the year-earlier quarter.

The Seattle-based retailer erroneously charged delinquent credit-card accounts a too-high interest rate, resulting in a $72 million hit to earnings – 28 cents per share – before interest and taxes.

As a result, profit for the quarter was $67 million, or 39 cents a share. If not for the charge, the company’s profit would have been just above the consensus estimate of Wall Street analysts of 66 cents as share.

Nordstrom stock, which was down about 3.5 percent Thursday, plunged 9.7 percent further in early after-hours trading on the earnings release, to about $53.25 as of 4:37 p.m. EST.

Nordstrom said fewer than 4 percent of its credit-card holders were impacted by the overcharge, with most expected to receive a cash refund or credit of less than $100.

The glitch, which the company said it has taken appropriate steps to address, follows the disclosure last week that a security breach exposed a wide range of employee personal information, including social security numbers, salary data and more.

Total revenue in the fiscal third quarter was nearly $3.75 billion, up about 3.3 percent from the year-earlier quarter.

Those sales figures were also muddied by a shift in the timing of one of the company’s biggest sales events – the Anniversary Sale fell in the second quarter this year and the third quarter last year – and a new revenue recognition standard. The company said looking at the second and third quarters together removes those complications, and that sales for the six-month period were up 5.1 percent against the comparable six months in 2017.

Comparable sales – a closely watched retail measure of business at existing locations – increased 2.3 percent in Nordstrom’s 13-week fiscal third quarter, ended Nov. 3, against the comparable period in 2017.

Digital sales remain the fastest-growing part of Nordstrom’s business – up 20 percent on the quarter and now equal to 30 percent of the company’s total sales through the third quarter.

The company holds a conference call with financial analysts at 4:45 p.m. EST. This story will be updated.