Costco will raise its minimum wage to $16 an hour for its more than 180,000 employees, 90% of whom work hourly, CEO Craig Jelinek said Thursday at a U.S. Senate committee hearing on how large companies pay their workers.

The pay bump, which takes effect next week, pegs baseline wages at the Issaquah-based wholesale club above those at competitors Amazon and Target, which have instituted $15 wage floors in recent years.

Costco hiked its mimum wage to $14 in 2018 and $15 in 2019. The company, which has 558 locations in the U.S., says 20% of its hourly employees make the minimum wage.

“We owe our success to many different factors, but one of the most obvious is that we have the best employees in the retail industry,” Jelinek said at the committee hearing. “Since Costco’s inception, the company has been committed to paying employees very competitive retail wages and providing them broad and affordable healthcare benefits.”