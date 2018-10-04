The Issaquah-based retailer's disclosure indicates a possible deficiency in control over financial reporting systems. Meanwhile, fourth-quarter sales were $43.4 billion, with a profit of $1.04 billion.

A cloud hung over an otherwise strong financial report from Issaquah-based bulk retailer Costco as it disclosed a “material weakness in internal control” related to its financial reporting.

“The weakness relates to general information technology controls in the areas of user access and program change-management over certain information technology systems that support the Company’s financial reporting processes,” Costco said in a news release Thursday afternoon.



According to the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, a material weakness means “there is a reasonable possibility that a material misstatement of the company’s annual or interim financial statements will not be prevented or detected on a timely basis.”

Costco said it has not identified any misstatements in its financial reporting resulting from these weaknesses, which pertain to the extent of access to financial reporting systems granted to some users. Costco said an assessment is still ongoing and remediation efforts have begun, but will stretch into its coming 2019 fiscal year.

Costco posted fiscal fourth-quarter sales of $43.4 billion, up 5 percent from the year-earlier quarter, and profit of $1.04 billion, up 13.5 percent, or $2.36 per share, meeting analyst expectations and marking continued momentum for the company. The quarter ended Sept. 2 included 16 weeks, compared to 17 weeks in the year-earlier period.

For the full 2018 fiscal year, Costco brought in $138.4 billion in sales, up 9.7 percent from the prior year, which included an extra week. Full year profit of $3.13 billion was up 17 percent from the 2017 mark and worked out to $7.09 per diluted share.

The company’s stock took a dive in after-hours trading, falling 3 percent to $231.68 at 1:47 p.m. Pacific Time.

