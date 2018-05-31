As Costco prepares to announce its fiscal third quarter earnings Thursday afternoon, employees are awaiting word of tax-cut related benefit first announced in March.

Costco chief financial officer Richard Galanti said during the warehouse retailer’s quarterly earnings call in early March that employees would see a portion of the company’s tax-cut windfall, and it would come “in the next two months.”

“We’re going to do a little more because we can,” he said.

Two months later, several Costco employees emailed The Seattle Times asking after the promised – albeit vaguely defined – tax-cut related benefit.

They said they’ve had no pay or benefit increases, or any indication of when increases would come.

Wage scales for hourly employees were increased in March by 60 cents an hour, according to an internal company memo addressed to store management teams. One employee said that those increases were already planned and not related to Costco’s tax savings, which amounted to $74 million during its fiscal second quarter, which straddled the calendar year.

Asked about a tax-cut related benefit, Galanti said in a mid-May email to The Times, “We’ll talk more about what we’re planning to do, on our third quarter earnings call.” That call is scheduled for 2 p.m. today.

Employees are waiting anxiously.

Issaquah-based Costco says its competitive total compensation is part of a long-term strategy of cultivating good employee relations, yielding low turnover and employee theft. But its relative position has been challenged as other retailers including Target and Walmart have touted tax-cut related wage increases and bonuses.

“Those working in the Company’s membership warehouses receive pay and benefits more generous than their counterparts at competitors,” Costco said in its last proxy statement, filed in December.

Galanti said in March that 90 percent of Costco’s employees are paid hourly, and earn $22.50 an hour, on average, with access to health insurance benefits for which the company pays 90 percent of annual costs.

Costco reported 231,000 employees in its 2017 annual report – 133,000 full-time and 98,000 part-time – numbers that have surely increased as it continues opening new warehouses. It had 749 stores around the world as of late April.

Some 54 percent of Costco employees in a recent PayScale survey thought their compensation was fair, compared to 21 percent of all employees in the survey. That level was enough to rank Costco 18th on PayScale’s list of fair payers.

PayScale notes that perception is reality when it comes to pay, particularly in a tight job market. “Investing in how you pay and how you communicate pay is more important than it’s ever been for your organization,” the company said as part of its 2018 pay fairness report.

Costco is indeed trying to communicate its pay practices, and relative compensation, more clearly to employees.

In an April 2018 internal Costco newsletter, Pat Callans, senior vice president of human resources and risk management, addressed the announcements from Target and Walmart – though he didn’t mention them by name.

“At Costco, we’re not in the habit of issuing press releases about our compensation, but we have always looked for ways to pay our hourly employees well, and we’ll continue to do so,” Callans wrote in the newsletter for store management teams, obtained by The Seattle Times. “Our annual increases to the top of our wage scales, and regular increases throughout the scale, are evidence of this.”

Callans said that in addition to the 60-cent-per-hour increase, Costco “issued biannual extra checks to long-term hourly employees and made discretionary company contributions to employees’ 401(k) accounts. While these elements of compensation don’t make it into press releases, it should be evident that we try to take care of our employees on a regular and sustained basis.”

Callans mentioned these and other benefits, including health care, and suggested that newer employees who don’t realize their value or are not yet eligible for them should be reminded by management teams.

“It is our total compensation, not just our starting wage, that sets us apart from our retail competition,” he wrote.

It’s less clear whether employees in the corporate headquarters are feeling that differential.