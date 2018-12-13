The warehouse club retailer remains a sales juggernaut, with $34.3 billion in fiscal 2019 first-quarter revenue, up 10.3 percent.
Costco sales grew 10.3 percent during its fiscal 2019 first quarter to $34.3 billion, and the company inked a profit of $767 million, or $1.73 a share — blowing past Wall Street expectations.
The median estimate of 23 financial analysts following the company was for earnings of $1.63 a share.
First-quarter profit was helped by $86 million in tax benefits related to stock-based compensation and the 2017 tax cuts. In the year-earlier period, those benefits amounted to $41 million.
The Issaquah-based warehouse club retailer said comparable sales during the 12 weeks ended Nov. 25 — sales at stores that have been open a year or more — were up 7.5 percent, excluding gas price changes, foreign exchange impacts and other items.
The company’s shares were trading down about 3.7 percent in after-hours activity.
This story will be updated.
