The warehouse club retailer remains a sales juggernaut, with $34.3 billion in fiscal 2019 first-quarter revenue, up 10.3 percent.

Costco sales grew 10.3 percent during its fiscal 2019 first quarter to $34.3 billion, and the company inked a profit of $767 million, or $1.73 a share — blowing past Wall Street expectations.

The median estimate of 23 financial analysts following the company was for earnings of $1.63 a share.

First-quarter profit was helped by $86 million in tax benefits related to stock-based compensation and the 2017 tax cuts. In the year-earlier period, those benefits amounted to $41 million.

The Issaquah-based warehouse club retailer said comparable sales during the 12 weeks ended Nov. 25 — sales at stores that have been open a year or more — were up 7.5 percent, excluding gas price changes, foreign exchange impacts and other items.

The company’s shares were trading down about 3.7 percent in after-hours activity.

This story will be updated.

